MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE OXY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,371,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
