MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,371,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.