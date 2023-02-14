MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,434,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,878,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084,000. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

