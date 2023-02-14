MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,980 shares of company stock worth $703,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 509,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

