MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IMARA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in IMARA by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IMARA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,231,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,144 shares of company stock worth $5,144,141. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Price Performance

About IMARA

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.09.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

