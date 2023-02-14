MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

