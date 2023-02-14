Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

NBRV stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

