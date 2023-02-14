Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %
NBRV stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.60. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
