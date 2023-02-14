Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of IDW Media worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDW Media in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media Price Performance

IDW stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IDW Media

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of IDW Media from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.