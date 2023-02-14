Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.9 %

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

TSHA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.