Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,791 shares during the quarter. Immatics comprises approximately 1.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Immatics worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Price Performance

NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,373. The company has a market cap of $638.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Immatics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.