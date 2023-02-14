Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,209 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Semler Scientific worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 893.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $3,545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 137,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,657. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

