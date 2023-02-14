Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,579 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,790,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up approximately 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $55,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 9,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $316.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

