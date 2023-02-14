Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 1,289,661 Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,661 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Akumin worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Akumin by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akumin by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AKU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,462. Akumin Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Akumin Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.