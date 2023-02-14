Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 31,497 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of ON24 worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 12,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

