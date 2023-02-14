Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 195.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,464,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.