National Bank Financial Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,628,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,429. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

