National Bank Financial Lowers Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

TFPM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 88,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

