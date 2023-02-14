National Retail Properties’ (NNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.16 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after buying an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,342,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile



National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

