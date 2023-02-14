Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $484.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00220549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00059588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00060115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,501,189 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

