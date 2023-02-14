Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.56 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00007004 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,793,792 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

