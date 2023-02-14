Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

About Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.