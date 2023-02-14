Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.
LITE opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
