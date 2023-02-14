Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $243,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 212,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

