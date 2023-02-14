Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Philip Morris International comprises 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,551,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,793,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,975,000 after purchasing an additional 542,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.53. 1,121,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,490. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

