NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

