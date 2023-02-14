Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,425,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,043,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,354. The firm has a market cap of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.30. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

