Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,425,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,043,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Netlist Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,354. The firm has a market cap of $510.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.30. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
Netlist Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netlist (NLST)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.