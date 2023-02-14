Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 3,540,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NICMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074. Nickel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

