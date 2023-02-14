Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,292. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nintendo

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

