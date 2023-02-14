Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
