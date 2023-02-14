Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

