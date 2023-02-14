Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,081,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $93,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 68.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

