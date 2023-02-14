Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.97 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 10,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.