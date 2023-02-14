Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $53.27 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $53,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $298.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.39. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.