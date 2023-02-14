Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $85.02 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $506.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

