Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,002 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,078 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $135,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $372.25 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $482.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

