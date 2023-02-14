Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 47,546 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

