Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

NHYDY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

NHYDY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

