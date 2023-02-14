North Reef Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 320.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.4% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.89. 52,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,140. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

