North Reef Capital Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

