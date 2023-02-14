Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Up 19.3% in January

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

NUVL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 308,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,208,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

