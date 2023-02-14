nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $157,745.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

