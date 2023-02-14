Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

