Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $471.86 million and approximately $193.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.69 or 0.07001938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06993918 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $123,094,133.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.