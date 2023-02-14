Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $85.34 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002128 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $287.71 million and $85.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00432869 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.69 or 0.28674006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.