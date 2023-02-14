Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 74736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £288.36 ($350.04). In other Octopus Titan VCT news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 222,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £215,665.92 ($261,794.03). Also, insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.36 ($350.04).

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

