Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 321,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
