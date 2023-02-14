Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 321,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

