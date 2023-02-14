Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,437. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

