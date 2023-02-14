ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading 5.6% Higher

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 1,395,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,359,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.