Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Down 0.7%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$66.26 and last traded at C$66.90. 123,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 134,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

