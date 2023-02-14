Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $192.92 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $192.92 million and $17.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.99 or 0.06996789 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.