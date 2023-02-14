Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Far Peak Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.37 $47.41 million ($1.66) -4.16 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.28%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.