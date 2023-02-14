Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Optimi Health stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,513. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

About Optimi Health

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.